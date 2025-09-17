iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $258.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.43. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

