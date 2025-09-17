iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 36.3%

BATS ITA opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average of $175.09.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

