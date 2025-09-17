Itaconix (LON:ITX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 325 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 171.31% from the stock’s current price.

Itaconix Stock Down 4.2%

Itaconix stock opened at GBX 119.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.81. The company has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a P/E ratio of -868.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 6.34. Itaconix has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.

Get Itaconix alerts:

Itaconix (LON:ITX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.03) EPS for the quarter. Itaconix had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 28.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Itaconix will post -8.4299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company’s current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itaconix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaconix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.