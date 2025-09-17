ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price objective on ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. ITT has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $182.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.51 and a 200-day moving average of $150.13.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $972.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 36,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $5,994,792.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,022,031.36. The trade was a 10.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ITT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in ITT by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ITT by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in ITT by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

