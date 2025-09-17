Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on J shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

