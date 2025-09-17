Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Stock Position Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after buying an additional 7,419,500 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,032,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,140,000 after buying an additional 1,549,946 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

