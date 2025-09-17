JD.com, Inc. $JD Stock Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 104,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

