Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $148.33.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
