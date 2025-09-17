Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFFFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFF opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.19 and its 200-day moving average is $129.01. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $111.50 and a 52-week high of $148.33.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

