Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.80.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis
Fortis Price Performance
About Fortis
Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is It Time to Trim Your Positions in These 2 AI Stocks?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Just Supercharged Their Buybacks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Hold Through Market Volatility This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.