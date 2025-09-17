Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Price

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTS. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Desjardins upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.80.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$67.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$67.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.26. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$57.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

