JMP Securities Lowers Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Price Target to $23.00

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RELY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Remitly Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Shares of Remitly Global stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. Remitly Global has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.71 and a beta of 0.13.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Remitly Global will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Remitly Global news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $251,994.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,212,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,798,030.72. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $750,704.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,360 shares of company stock worth $1,477,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Remitly Global during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

