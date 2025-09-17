John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,677,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 2.4%

JBSS stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $754.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.