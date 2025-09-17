Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after buying an additional 178,169 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,887,000 after buying an additional 777,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,731,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,412,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.72.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

