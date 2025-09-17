JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on Timken and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Get Timken alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKR

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. Timken has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%.The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 1,954.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.