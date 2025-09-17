JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Price Target to $96.00

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMX. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Price Performance

NYSE:FMX opened at $91.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.70. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.49). Fomento Economico Mexicano had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Economico Mexicano

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $330,437,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 309.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,714,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 11,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 716,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,171,000 after purchasing an additional 709,957 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Finally, Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

