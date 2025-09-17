JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ermenegildo Zegna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE:ZGN opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

