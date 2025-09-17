Jumia Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,937 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 143% compared to the average volume of 6,153 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 58,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 224,328 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 109,875.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 120,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

