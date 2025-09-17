Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) and Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) Critical Review

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA – Get Free Report) and Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Invent Ventures and Kayne Anderson BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kayne Anderson BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.71%. Given Kayne Anderson BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kayne Anderson BDC is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures 91.12% N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC 52.99% 10.90% 5.97%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Invent Ventures and Kayne Anderson BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Invent Ventures has a beta of -50.51, suggesting that its stock price is 5,151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kayne Anderson BDC has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invent Ventures and Kayne Anderson BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures $790,000.00 1.52 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Kayne Anderson BDC $213.11 million 4.72 $131.94 million $1.69 8.44

Kayne Anderson BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Invent Ventures.

Summary

Kayne Anderson BDC beats Invent Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invent Ventures

Invent Ventures, Inc., formerly known as Los Angeles Syndicate of Technology, Inc., is venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed, start ups, growth capital, and early stage investments. The firm prefers to invest in technology companies including web-based software, digital media, mobile applications, social media, consumer internet, online advertising and healthcare technology . It prefers to invest in the Los Angeles area of United States. The firm seeks to invest up to $0.25 million. Invent Ventures, Inc. was founded on August 18, 2005 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

