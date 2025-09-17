Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 28,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 20,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Kesko Oyj Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

