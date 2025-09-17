Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of KC opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $22.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

