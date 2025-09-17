Knowles Corporation $KN Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Knowles by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Knowles by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after buying an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 436,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 62,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,524.78. The trade was a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Perna sold 56,130 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $1,148,981.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,319.44. The trade was a 45.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Knowles Corporation has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $22.65.

Several analysts have commented on KN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

