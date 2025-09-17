Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Kopin Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.96. Kopin has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 66.91% and a negative net margin of 29.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,806,632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Kopin by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 562,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 328,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 43.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 322,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

