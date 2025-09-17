Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

KOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $393.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,102 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 948,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 137,179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

