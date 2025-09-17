KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 5,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 2,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 6.79% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

