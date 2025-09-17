Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $64.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.17. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 616.03%.The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 655,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $28,842,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,160,980. This represents a 12.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,146,980. This trade represents a 12.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

