LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.53. Approximately 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a market cap of $13.41 million, a PE ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.21.

Get LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.11% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.