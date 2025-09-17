Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Stock analysts at Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 57.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRRK. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on Scholar Rock and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.19.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 20,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $654,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,070 shares in the company, valued at $776,016.80. This represents a 45.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,654 shares of company stock worth $2,299,310 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $639,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 288.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 6.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.4% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,130,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.5% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 251,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Further Reading

