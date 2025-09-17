Leerink Partners Reiterates Market Perform Rating for aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Leerink Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATYR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ATYR

aTyr Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATYR opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATYR. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,000 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $1,812,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.