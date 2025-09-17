LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Trading Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.19 and last traded at $78.33. Approximately 401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average daily volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 8.3%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.82.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.67). LEG Immobilien had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $268.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.02 million.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

