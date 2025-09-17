Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 589.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 272,931 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 15.3% of Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.11 and its 200 day moving average is $142.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

