Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Trading 2.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 394 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 394 ($5.38). 212,961 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 499% from the average session volume of 35,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($5.27).

Literacy Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 409.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £237.09 million, a PE ratio of -13,003.30 and a beta of -0.25.

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported GBX 26.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Literacy Capital had a net margin of 63.70% and a return on equity of 2.42%.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.5% of net assets p.a.

