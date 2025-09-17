Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives C$199.25 Average PT from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.25.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$234.00 to C$267.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$242.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$53.76 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$42.56 and a 52-week high of C$59.70. The stock has a market cap of C$63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$153.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$192.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5643 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

