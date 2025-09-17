Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $360.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.46. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $363.38 per share, with a total value of $181,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,054.76. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total transaction of $245,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 793,802 shares valued at $220,478,166. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

