Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $483.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $483.3750.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target (up previously from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $483.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $427.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $200.63 and a 52-week high of $457.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of -1.02.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.48) by $1.58. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The business had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.10) earnings per share. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1357.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 68,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $364.04 per share, with a total value of $24,979,696.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,859,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,783,487.64. The trade was a 3.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.20, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,380.40. This trade represents a 79.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 309,019 shares valued at $112,705,072. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

