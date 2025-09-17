Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives $216.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.6667.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $214.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.46 and its 200 day moving average is $191.24. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $140.81 and a 1 year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

