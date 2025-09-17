Marotta Asset Management Sells 946 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.77.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

