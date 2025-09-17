Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.49. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,076.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 112,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,863.74. This represents a 0.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. The trade was a 311.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,380 shares of company stock worth $549,188. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matador Resources by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after purchasing an additional 956,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Matador Resources by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,334,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,396 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Matador Resources by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,556,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Matador Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

