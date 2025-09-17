Materion Corporation $MTRN Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. Materion Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.90.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Materion

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. The trade was a 22.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $121,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.