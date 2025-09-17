McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.85% from the company’s current price.

MH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

McGraw Hill Stock Down 1.8%

About McGraw Hill

NYSE MH opened at $14.38 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

