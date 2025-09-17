McLean Asset Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.57, for a total transaction of $13,242,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,023,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,717,165,734.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

