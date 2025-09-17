McLean Asset Management Corp Buys 604 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

