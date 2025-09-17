Melius Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Melius Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.42.

Carnival Stock Down 0.2%

CCL stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carnival

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

