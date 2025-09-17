Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 1,871 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $779.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $743.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $479.80 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $9,062,850.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,225. This represents a 86.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,921 shares of company stock worth $195,620,990 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

