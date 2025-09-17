Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analyst Says

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $84.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.24.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $158.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $160.34. The firm has a market cap of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 92,638 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $11,625,142.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 201,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,399.74. This trade represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,690,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,152,974,000 after acquiring an additional 314,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,980,700,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 23.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

