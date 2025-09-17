Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Holdings Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $122,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 88,611 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $103,760,000. Finally, Rainier Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.4% during the first quarter. Rainier Family Wealth Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $509.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.82. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

