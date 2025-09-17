Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk raised Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

MIR opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 797.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,748,519.55. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.