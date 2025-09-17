Mizuho Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $40.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Par Pacific from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.68.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.80. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $193,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,109.01. The trade was a 23.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrill Pitkin sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $144,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,007.31. This trade represents a 11.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $863,048. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Par Pacific by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

