Mizuho Cuts BKV (NYSE:BKV) Price Target to $30.00

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on BKV from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BKV from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of BKV opened at $22.14 on Monday. BKV has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. BKV had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $322.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BKV will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $216,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,415.36. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $449,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BKV by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,215,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

