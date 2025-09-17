Mizuho Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $42.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 139,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

