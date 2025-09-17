Mizuho Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $39.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.39% from the stock’s previous close.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $27.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.46.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The business had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 16.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SM Energy by 169.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,873,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,397 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.