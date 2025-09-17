Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $184.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

